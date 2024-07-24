Four members of family injured in building fire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jul 24 (PTI) Four members of a family, including an eight-year-old girl were seriously injured in a fire accident in a building here in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Fire and police personnel rescued about 20 people trapped in the building.

The flames erupted on the ground floor of the three-storied building under Kulsumpura Police Station limits at around 1 am and subsequently spread to the first and second floors, they said.

After receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and they doused the flames by 3 am.

Four members of a family residing in the flat in the building suffered burns and were admitted to a state-run hospital, a senior Police official told PTI.

Two of the injured suffered about 90 per cent burns, while another sustained 50 per cent burns, a police official said adding the girl suffered 35 per cent burns.

The building owner was running a furniture manufacturing unit on the ground floor, police said, and added that the exact cause of the fire is being investigated. PTI VVK KH