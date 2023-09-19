Four members of family killed as car falls into water-filled pit

Vidisha (MP), Sep 19 (PTI) At least four members of a family, including a woman and three minor children, were killed when the car they were travelling in plunged into a roadside rainwater-filled pit in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the family was returning after visiting their farmland in Haidargarh village, a police officer said.

"The car fell into the pit filled with rainwater when the driver was reversing it to negotiate a turn," said Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Yadav.

He said two other members of the family who were also travelling in the car were rescued by villagers.

They are undergoing treatment in a hospital, he added.

The deceased persons were identified as Shakeela Bi (30), Nikhat (13), Ayan (10) and Shaad (7), the ASP added.

"While three bodies were recovered by villagers, the fourth one was found in the car after it was pulled out of the pit by a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) at around 11 pm," he said. PTI COR MAS NSK