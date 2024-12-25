Four members of family killed in road accident in Karnataka

Haveri (Karnataka): Four members of a family died in an accident after the car they were travelling in allegedly collided with another vehicle near the Haveri-Dharwad border on the highway on Wednesday, police said.

The accident was reported within the Tadas police station limits near Belligatti village in Timmapur, close to the Haveri-Dharwad border.

According to the police, the accident occurred when a SUV, heading towards Hubballi, lost control, jumped the road divider, and collided with a car coming from Hubballi and heading towards Bengaluru.

The car had four occupants, including a child aged about 10-12 years. All of them died in the accident, a senior police officer said.

Two people died on the spot, while the other two were declared dead at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, he added.