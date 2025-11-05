Four members of fugitive gangster Prince Khan arrested in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Nov 5 (PTI) Four associates of wanted gangster Prince Khan were arrested and Rs 17 lakh in cash, arms and ammunition recovered during raids in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Wednesday.

Special squads of Dhanbad police conducted operations at 12 locations across the district on Tuesday afternoon, taking 12 suspects into custody, a senior police officer said.

"Following interrogation, four of them were found to be associates of Prince Khan. They were involved in extortion, kidnapping and investing the extortion money in business on behalf of Khan," Dhanbad SSP Prabhat Kumar told reporters here.

The SSP said a special team comprising SP (city) Ritvik Srivastava, superintendent of police (rural), DSP Naushad Alam and officer in-charge of seven police stations was formed to conduct raids.

"The special squad recovered Rs 17 lakh in cash, a licensed revolver, 47 live cartridges, 70 land paper deeds, 12 ATM cards, several passbooks and others," the SSP said.

Kumar said police had arrested a few members of the gangster in Ranchi and Jamshedpur a few days ago and during interrogation, the issue of terror funding also surfaced, which is being investigated.

"The arrested criminals also revealed names of some traders, who used to fund them. Whether they were paying money due to fear is being investigated. The gangster has also opened a restaurant in Jharkhand," he said.

The four arrested associates of the gangster have been idientified as Parvez Khan (55), Saif Alam alias Rashid (31), Taushif Alam alias Musa (33) and Imtiyaj Ali alias Ladla (46). PTI COR SAN SAN MNB