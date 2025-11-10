Four members of gangster module arrested: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Nov 10 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Monday said it has averted potential targeted killings in the state with the arrest of four members of a gangster module and recovered two sophisticated weapons from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been identified as Jagpreet Singh alias Jagga and Mohammad Singh, both from Tarn Taran's Kazi Kot Kalan; Lavish Nahar and Amarbir Singh, both from Gate Hakiman in Amritsar.

The recovered weapons include a 9MM Glock pistol with a magazine and five live cartridges, and one .30 bore Star mark pistol with a magazine and three live cartridges.

Investigations have revealed that the arrested accused were in close contact with a Portugal-based wanted gangster and working under his directions.

The foreign-based handler was the one who had arranged the delivery of the weapons recovered in this case, he said.

"Probe has further disclosed that the accused had conducted recce of specific targets in the Batala and Amritsar area, and the recovered sophisticated weapons were meant to hit those targets," said the DGP, while adding that important leads regarding the gang's activities are being investigated.

Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General, Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann said the module was busted on the basis of specific input, following which police teams from SSOC Amritsar have arrested accused persons from Amritsar area.

The AIG said that investigations have revealed that at the behest of their foreign-based handler, the arrested persons transported weapons and money on multiple occasions. Further investigations are underway to trace all backward and forward linkages, he added. PTI CHS NB NB