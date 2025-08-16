Four members of Gujarat music band killed in mini bus-truck collision in MP

Shivpuri (MP), Aug 16 (PTI) Four members of a Gujarat-based music band were killed and 11 other persons were injured on Saturday in a collision between a mini bus and a small truck in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Members of the music band had performed at a programme in Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and were returning to Gujarat when the accident occurred around 6 am on National Highway 46, around 30 km from the Shivpuri district headquarters, Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Chari told PTI.

He said the bus driver lost control of the wheel, leading to the bus veering into the wrong lane and colliding.

The deceased included Hardik Dave (37), a singer, Raja Thakur (28), Ankit Thakur (17), and Rajendra Solanki (47), all members of the band, the SHO said.

He said the injured persons have been admitted to hospitals.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of the mini bus with 17 people onboard might have dozed off due to fatigue as the troupe was travelling non-stop from Varanasi since 5 pm (Friday), Chari said.

The bodies of the four victims have been handed over to their families, who are transporting them to Gujarat.

Chari said the condition of the two critically injured persons is stable now.

"We are waiting to record the statement of the injured driver after his condition improves and is able to speak," the SHO said. PTI LAL ARU NSK