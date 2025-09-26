Four members of migrant family dead in fire in Patiala

Patiala, Sep 26 (PTI) A fire broke out in a house in Punjab's Patiala district on Friday, claiming the lives of four members of the same family.

According to Rajpura SHO Kirpal Singh Mohi, the incident occurred when the family -- migrants from Supaul in Bihar -- was asleep in a single room. The deceased were aged 65, 18, 12, while a woman who died in the incident was aged 30.

Locals rushed to the spot and managed to pull the victims out of the burning house. Meanwhile, a team from the fire brigade reached the site and brought the flames under control.