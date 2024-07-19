Four members of notorious Trichy gang held in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Jul 19 (PTI) Odisha Police has arrested four members of an inter-state gang for their alleged involvement in a series of thefts across the city over the last few days.

According to a police official, the four persons belong to the notorious Trichy gang and were apprehended on Thursday by a special squad of the Commissionerate Police. They have been identified as B Mohit (48), T Murthy (42), Nanda Kumar (47), and S Dinesh (47), all from Tiruchilapalli district in Tamil Nadu.

The Trichy gang is known to target crowded areas and commit crimes such as looting valuables by breaking car windshields and pickpocketing.

The arrests were made in connection with a mobile theft case registered at Saheednagar police station here.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended the four suspects while they were attempting to sell stolen mobile phones. Further investigation revealed that the gang was responsible for at least 10 thefts across different parts of the city.

Police have seized four laptops, 25 mobile phones, as well as iron balls and mud pellets believed to have been used in committing the crimes. PTI BBM MNB