Four members of Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang arrested by Haryana STF

Gurugram, Jan 16 (PTI) Police here on Friday said they have arrested four members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang and seized four foreign-made weapons from them.

According to the Special Task Force (STF) of the police, Raman, Lokesh, Balraj alias Balram and Ravinder Singh, all residents of Mundri village in Kaithal district, were allegedly involved in organised criminal activities in the US.

Raman and Lokesh were arrested on January 10 with arms and ammunition on January 10, the STF said in a statement. Subsequently, Balram and Ravinder Singh were arrested on January 14 within the Pundri Police Station's jurisdiction in Kaithal district, it added.

During interrogation, the four accused revealed that they were involved in serious organised crime in the USA, including the murder of gangster Sunil Yadav in California in 2024, even though the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for it.

Last year, the accused carried out a murderous attack on gangster Harry Boxer in the US. In the incident, one associate, Banwari Godara, was killed on the spot, while another associate sustained gunshot injury, police said, adding the attack was part of an escalating split within the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The accused were actively involved in operating extortion rackets for the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang and orchestrated firing incidents on businessmen and the public in Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan, the STF claimed.

"Interpol and the competent authorities in the United States will be informed about the developments in this case to ensure sustained legal, investigative, and operational coordination.

Given that the matter has serious implications for national as well as international security, close cooperation is essential for effective prosecution, further investigation, and prevention of cross-border criminal or anti-national activities, said B Satheesh Balan, the IG of Haryana STF. PTI COR NSD NSD