Four members of Shikalgar gang held, 40 cases of burglary solved, say police

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane on Friday claimed to have solved 40 cases of burglary with the arrest of four members of the notorious Shikalgar gang, and recovered gold and silver jewellery worth over Rs 39 lakh, officials said.

The four accused - Vijaysingh Andhasingh Junni alias Shikalgar (24), Sonusingh Jitendrasingh Junni (27), Sunny Kartarsingh Sardar (27) and Atul Suresh Khandale (24) - were arrested by unit-3 of the crime branch in Kalyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav said in a press conference.

They were named in 40 cases of burglary registered at different police stations, including Dombivli, Mumbra, Kalwa, Manpada, Vitthalwadi (in Thane) and Khandeshwar (in Navi Mumbai), he said.

The police also seized gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 39.53 lakh along with a car used in committing the crimes, the official said. PTI COR NP