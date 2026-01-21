Four members of snatchers' gang arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested four alleged members of a snatchers' gang operating on the Narela–Alipur Road in the outernorth Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11 pm on January 12 when a 45-year-old man was returning home from work in Pooth Khurd.

"As he reached on the Narela–Alipur Road, four men intercepted him and snatched his phone, cash, driving licence and the vehicle registration certificate. Taking cognisance of the offence, multiple teams arrested four accused.

"They were identified as Vikas (22), Harender (25), Abhishek (22) and Raj Kumar (35). We have recovered all the snatched items from the accused," said the police officer. PTI BM BM MNK MNK