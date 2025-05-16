Four members of two gangs held by Thane cops; 29 cases solved

Thane, May 16 (PTI) Four members of two gangs involved in chain snatchings, vehicle thefts, robberies and house breaking thefts were arrested and looted items worth Rs 36 lakh were recovered from them, a senior Thane police official said on Friday.

The arrested persons belong to the Irani and Shikligar gangs, which are active in Thane and Navi Mumbai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav told reporters.

He identified the arrested persons as siblings Wasim Yusuf Ali Sayyed alias Wasim Kala (30) and Kausar Yusuf Ali Jafri alias Bushi (33), who are part of the Irani gang, and couple Shivasinh Amarsinh Bawari (25) and Poonamkaur Amarsinh Bawari (37), who belong to the Shikligar gang.

"They were arrested by Crime Branch Unit 3 of Kalyan. With their arrests, we have solved 29 cases, comprising one case of robbery, 20 cases of chain snatching, five cases of motor vehicle theft and three cases of housebreaking theft. We recovered gold, two wheelers and cash cumulatively valued at Rs 36.29 lakh," Jadhav said.

The 29 cases were registered at Rabodi, Thane Nagar, Wagle Estate, Kapurbawdi, Chitalsar, Kalwa, Kopri, Mumbra, Shanti Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Badlapur East, Badlapur West, Ambernath, Kolsewadi, Bazarpeth, Tilak Nagar, Dombivli, Hill Line, Manpada, Kamote and Kalamboli police stations, he added. PTI COR BNM