Four men arrested in separate robbery cases in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Four men were arrested in separate cases of robbery here, police said on Sunday, adding that they have recovered some of the stolen cash and jewellery.

In the first incident, the robbery took place in the area of Pul Prahladpur on May 28. Police teams had launched a probe into the matter.

Acting on a tip-off, the team apprehended the two accused, identified as Sabir (19) and Shahid (19), both residents of the Pul Prahladpur area, police said.

During interrogation, both confessed to having committed the robbery, police added.

Police recovered two gold chains worth Rs 5.5 lakh from their possession. Further background checks revealed that Shahid was previously involved in a theft case registered at Inderpuri police station in 2022.

In the second incident, a robbery at gunpoint was reported from the Dayalpur area of Delhi's northeast on May 27. The complainant, Mukul (38), a resident of Brahmpuri who runs an authorised SBI Customer Service Point in Nehru Vihar, told police that he was robbed around 8.15 pm while returning home.

Two bike-borne assailants intercepted him and snatched a bag containing approximately Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh in cash and other documents before fleeing the spot.

Police scanned over 50 CCTV camera footage to identify the accused. Based on the investigation, two men -- Rizwan (24) and Ashif (26), both residents of Nehru Vihar -- were arrested.

During sustained interrogation, they admitted to the crime. Police recovered Rs 25,000 in cash, the robbed documents, a semi-automatic pistol, and the scooter used in the commission of the crime, police said.

Further investigation in both cases is underway, police added. PTI BM HIG