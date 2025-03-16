Four men from UP planning burglary in Davanagere arrested by Karnataka Police

Davanagere (Karnataka), Mar 16 (PTI) Four people from Uttar Pradesh who were allegedly planning a burglary near Arabagatte in Honnali taluk of this district were arrested on Sunday, police said.

Iron rod, regulator, chilli powder, hand gloves and two cars were seized from the accused -- Guddu, Hazrath Ali, Aslam and Kamruddin, they said.

One of the accused was shot at his leg by the police when he tried to escape after attacking the police team, leaving one constable injured, police said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said the accused were involved in cases of bank robberies in Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, among other states.

The accused, who had come to Karnataka a few days ago, were allegedly planning to rob a bank in Honnali taluk, he said.

"We got information that some people who were planning a robbery were coming in two UP registration vehicles. Based on the information, our teams set up check post. As soon as we noticed the vehicle coming, our teams were alerted. The vehicles passed by one of the check posts very fast without stopping despite our warning," the officer said.

At the check post near Arabagatte, the vehicles which were moving suspiciously were intercepted for checking. However, seeing the police when the accused attempted to escape, one of the inspectors opened fire in the air and one of the accused was shot at the leg after he attacked the police team.

All the four accused were chased and arrested in this regard, police said, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain about their previous involvement in several robbery cases, including if they were the same gang involved in the SBI bank robbery in Nyamathi town in October last year.

The injured accused and the police constable were admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said. PTI AMP KH