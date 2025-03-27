Four men get one month jail for assaulting woman

Latur, Mar 27 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Latur district has sentenced four men to one month of jail for assaulting a woman in 2021 following an argument.

Judicial Magistrate First Class at Ausa, P P Awate, pronounced the quantum of punishment on Wednesday.

It also directed the four convicts -- Vijaykumar Yadavrao Inje, Dilip Yadavrao Inje, Mukind Dilip Inje, Dnyaneshwar Vijaykumar Inje (all residents of Yakatpur in Ausa tehsil) -- to pay Rs 2,000 to the victim as compensation for her medical treatment.

The convicts had assaulted the woman four years back following a heated argument with her over a tree located on farmland.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections at 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and others at the Ausa police station. PTI COR NP