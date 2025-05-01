Four men held in multiple cases of robbery, vehicle theft in Delhi

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested four people for their alleged involvement in multiple cases of robbery and vehicle theft across the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

The arrests followed two back-to-back robberies reported on April 26, he said.

In the first case, a grocery seller was robbed at knifepoint near Prem Aadhar Hospital, by four bike-borne assailants who fled with cash, a mobile phone and grocery items, police said.

A similar incident occurred the same morning in the Prashant Vihar area where a tea vendor was targeted by four men who fled with his wallet containing Rs 4,500 and documents.

"Police teams were formed to investigate and arrest the accused. They examined over 200 CCTV footage across a 15 km radius. The accused -- Shahib Alam (24), Rahul Kapoor (26), Shivam (24) and Simranjeet (22) -- were arrested. They all have previous criminal records ranging from robbery to theft and cheating," said the police officer.

Police recovered two stolen mobile phones, three stolen motorcycles -- including two Royal Enfields, and two knives used in the crimes.

Five cases have been solved with their arrest, including two robberies and three motor vehicle thefts registered at various police stations, police said. PTI BM HIG