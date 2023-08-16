Four men held with banned MDMA in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Aug 16 (PTI) In its bid to make Mangaluru free of drugs, the City Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested four people and recovered 200 grams of MDMA in two operations in the city, police said on Wednesday.

Three people were arrested from Falnir area in the city for selling MDMA, a synthetic drug, brought from Bengaluru in a raid conducted by a CCB team led by ACP P A Hegde.

MDMA is banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested A N Mohammad Hanif (47), Syed Faujan (30) and Sirajuddin Abubakar (35), all hailing from neighbouring Kasaragod district in Kerala, they said.

Police seized 100 gm MDMA worth Rs 5 lakh, Rs 4,000 in cash, three mobile phones, digital weighing scale along with the car used by the accused. The combined value of the confiscated assets is estimated to be Rs 10.94 lakh. A case has been registered at the Mangaluru North police station.

In another case, CCB police arrested one person from Alape village near Mangaluru Junction railway station for selling MDMA. The accused has been identified as V K Ibrahim Arshad, also from Kasaragod in Kerala.

Police seized 100 gm MDMA worth Rs 5 lakh, Rs 1,000 in cash, a mobile phone and a digital weight scale from his possession. The total value of the seized assets is estimated at Rs 5.11 lakh. A case in this connection has been registered at Kankanady police station, officials said. PTI MVG HDA