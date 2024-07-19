Four men held with elephant tusks in TN

Erode (TN), Jul 19 (PTI) Forest personnel arrested four persons with elephant tusks in Anthiyur in this district.

Forest officials said the men were arrested based on information that some persons were in possession of elephant tusks and that they intended to sell the same in the Gurunathaswamy temple area in Anthiyur.

Forest department personnel intercepted a car near the temple area on Thursday and questioned the occupants. During enquiry, the men confessed that they had buried four tusks near the temple tank. The officials recovered the tusks.

The men admitted that they were involved in collecting tusks from an individual and selling them to others at a premium price, The Forest officials registered a case and are on the lookout for six others involved in the sale of tusks. PTI CORR SS