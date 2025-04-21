Four men in SUV booked for thrashing bike riders in Gurugram

Gurugram, Apr 21 (PTI) Four men in an SUV have been booked for allegedly stopping a group of bike riders near Dwarka expressway and beating them which left one of them seriously injured, police said Monday. According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday when Hardik Sharma, along with his friends, was going towards Pachgaon on their luxury bikes.

"We were riding slowly towards Manesar toll when a black Scorpio was moving rashly and tried to disturb or disbalance us. We stopped on the side under Dwarka expressway to let them go, but they stopped their SUV in front of us," Sharma said in his complaint to the police.

He said that there were four people in the car and all of them were drunk. They got out of their vehicle, started hitting him and his friends, and destroyed their motorcycles.

"All of this is recorded on videos, photos etc. They tried to hit my friends and when I tried to stop them, they hit me with a steel baseball bat on my head. I survived because of my helmet," Sharma told the police.

"When they saw a lot of people gathered, all four of them fled. Before leaving they threatened me with dire consequences," Sharma added.

Sharma suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, police said. The whole incident was captured on CCTV cameras and based on his complaint, a case has been registered.

The police has identified the accused through the CCTV footage and efforts are on to arrest them, a police spokesperson said.