Four men working in Jal Jeevan Mission project abducted by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma, Feb 12 (PTI) Four workers engaged in Jal Jeevan Mission works in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district were allegedly abducted by Naxalites, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday under Jagargunda police station limits, located inside a forest around 40 kilometres from Sukma town, officials said.

As per preliminary information, a group of Naxals reached the site where Jal Jeevan Mission pipeline laying work was underway and abducted four workers, they said.

Kin of the workers are yet to lodge a complaint with police but efforts are on through various channels to secure the release of abducted workers, they added.

Two of the workers are from Sukma town and two from villages nearby, officials said.

The mother of one of the workers said he is her lone son and the only earning member of the family.

The wife of another abducted worker asked Naxalites to release her husband immediately.

"I have two children and our family is very poor," she said. PTI COR TKP BNM