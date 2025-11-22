Imphal: Security forces arrested four militants belonging to various proscribed outfits in Manipur for their alleged involvement in extortion activities, police said on Saturday.

A person was also apprehended from his residence at Itham Awang in Thoubal district after weapons were recovered from his possession on Friday, a senior officer said.

Three active cadres of the banned People's Liberation Army were arrested from Keishampat Thouda Bhabok Leikai area in Imphal West district on Thursday, he said, adding that they were allegedly involved in extortion activities.

One pistol and ammunition, along with documents related to the outfit, were recovered from their possession, the officer said.

Security forces also arrested a member of the proscribed Prepak on Thursday from the Luwangsangbam area in Imphal East district, he said.

The militant was accused of demanding money from people in the valley area.

One SLR rifle loaded with 12 rounds of bullets and two radio wireless sets were recovered from the person who was arrested in Thoubal, the officer added.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had, on February 13, imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.