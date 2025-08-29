Four militants arrested, arms, ammunition seized in Manipur

Imphal, Aug 29 (PTI) Security forces arrested four militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from Imphal West, Kakching and Imphal East districts, police said on Friday.

One active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) involved in extortion activities was arrested from Lamsang in Imphal West district on Thursday, the police said.

A militant of KCP (Taibanganba) faction was arrested from Kakching DSA Road in Kakching district on Thursday.

Police arrested an active cadre of KCP (PSC) from Imphal West district and a militant of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup from Bamon Leikai in Imphal East district on Thursday. Both of them were involved in extortion activities, they said.

Meanwhile, security forces seized 13 firearms and ammunition during separate operations in Bishnupur and Imphal East districts on Thursday.

From Phubala Patton Mamang area in Bishnupur District, security forces seized five firearms, including one SLR, one .303 rifle, one SBBL and two DBBL, along with one mine bomb.

Police seized three INSAS rifles, one AK 56 rifle, one Ghatak AK 46 rifle, one SLR rifle, one 9mm MP 5 rifle, 232 ammunition of different calibres and ten magazines of different types from Uran Chiru village in Imphal East district. PTI COR RG