Four militants arrested from Imphal West, Tengnoupal districts

Imphal, Feb 11 (PTI) Security forces arrested four militants from Manipur's Imphal West and Tengnoupal districts, police said on Tuesday.

Two militants of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) were apprehended from Rupmahal Tank area in Imphal West district on Monday, police said..

They were involved in extortion activities in the Rupmahal Tank area.

In another operation, security forces on Sunday arrested two militants belonging to the banned outfits United National Liberation Front (Koireng) and PREPAK from boundary pillar 85 in Tengnoupal district.

Police apprehended a man from Kawnpui area in Churachandpur district for weapons trafficking on Sunday. One Colt 7.65mm auto pistol and 9mm pistol (country-made) along with three magazines, 16 different ammunition and other articles were seized from his possession. PTI COR RG