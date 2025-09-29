Four militants arrested in Manipur, arms and ammunition seized

Imphal, Sep 29 (PTI) Security forces have arrested four militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from Manipur's Imphal West and East districts, police said on Monday.

All the arrests were made on Sunday.

One active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei) was arrested from a residential locality at Phayeng Ching Khunou in Imphal West district, a police statement said.

A double-barrel rifle was seized from the possession of the insurgent, identified as 34-year-old Angom Achou Singh.

Another active cadre of the banned KCP (Maoist) outfit was also arrested from his residence at Napetpalli in Imphal East district. He was identified as Ngairangbam Apollo Meetei (37).

An active cadre of the proscribed KCP (PWG) outfit was arrested from his residential locality at Khabeisoi in Imphal East district. He was identified as Md Alam Khan (34), it said.

One active cadre of the PREPAK (Red Army) outfit was arrested from Chanung in Imphal East district.

Meanwhile, security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during an operation at Sangaithel Longa Koireng Crossing in Imphal West district on Sunday.

Four single-barrel guns, one modified sniper rifle, two 9mm pistols, four magazines of different types, 120 cartridges of different calibers, three hand grenades, three detonators, fourteen helmets and three bullet-proof plates were seized, the statement added. PTI COR ACD