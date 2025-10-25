Four militants involved in extortion activities arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Oct 25 (PTI) Security forces arrested four militants belonging to various proscribed outfits in Manipur for their alleged involvement in extortion activities, police said on Saturday.

All the arrests were made on Friday.

An active cadre of the banned United Kuki National Army (UKNA) was apprehended from his residence at Old Gelmoul in Churachandpur district, a senior officer said.

"One pistol with ammunition was recovered from his possession, and he was involved in extortion and the collection of funds from the town area of Churachandpur," he said.

A member of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) was apprehended from his locality at Kakching Wairi Bamon in Kakching district, the officer said.

The police arrested an active cadre of the proscribed Prepak (Pro) from Brahmapur Nahabam in Imphal East district, he said.

An active cadre of the banned People's Liberation Army was also arrested from Sangaithel in Imphal West district, the officer said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI CORR BDC