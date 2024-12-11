Four minor boys escape from hostel inspired by movie, rescued from Vijayawada Railway Station

Visakhapatnam, Dec 11 (PTI) Four minor high school boys, inspired by a Telugu movie, escaped from their hostel in Visakhapatnam but were rescued by police at Vijayawada railway station, a police official said on Wednesday.

The boys scaled their hostel gate at Maharanipeta in the port city recently, carrying Rs 3,600 in cash. They reportedly wanted to emulate actor Dulquer Salmaan's character from the recently released, 'Lucky Baskhar' and dreamed of becoming rich and driving cars to their school.

"After watching the movie in their hostel, the boys decided to run away, become rich, and drive cars to school. Motivated by this, they scaled the hostel gate and escaped," the police official told PTI.

However, after spending all the cash they had, the boys were found by a police team at Vijayawada railway station on Tuesday night and were safely rescued.

On Wednesday morning, the boys were handed over to their parents.

According to the police, three boys are in the ninth standard, while one is in the eighth standard at a local school.