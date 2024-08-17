Four minor girls drown in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Four minor girls drowned in a pond in the Nokha area of Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Saturday, police said.

Cousins Shivani Sahni (12), Muskan Sahni (12), nine-year-old Chandni Sahni and eight-year-old Sonam Sahni had gone to fetch water from the Ranarao pond.

One of the girls slipped and fell into the water. Her cousins jumped in to try and save her but all of them drowned, the police said.

The bodies were handed over to the girls' family members after post-mortem, they added. PTI AG SZM