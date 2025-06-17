Four minors among 10 held in gang rape of 20-year-old woman at Odisha beach, NCW seeks report

Bhubaneswar/Berhampur (Odisha), Jun 17 (PTI) Ten people, including four minors, were apprehended on Tuesday in connection with the gang rape of a 20-year-old woman at the famed Gopalpur beach in Odisha, police said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also strongly condemned the gang rape incident and termed it a "crime against humanity".

The National Commission of Women (NCW) sought a report on the incident which has sparked an outrage across the state.

The incident happened on Sunday night when the woman, an undergraduate student at a private college, went to the beach along with her boyfriend, who is a classmate, on the occasion of the Raja festival, police said.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar asked the Odisha DGP to submit an action taken report within three days and directed the immediate arrest of all the remaining accused, a swift and time-bound investigation, and provision of free medical and psychological support to the survivor.

"Compensation must be ensured to the victim under Section 396 of the BNSS," the NCW said in a social media post.

The woman, in her complaint lodged at the Gopalpur police station, alleged that when they were sitting at an isolated place on the beach, a group of 10 people approached them, rounded up her boyfriend and took turns to rape her.

"Exemplary action will be taken against the culprits in the Gopalpur gang rape incident. Such an incident is highly condemnable and is a crime against humanity. No culprit involved in this incident will be spared. The strictest punishment allowed by law will be meted out," Majhi said in a statement issued by the CMO.

Majhi directed the police to immediately arrest all the suspected culprits.

Following the chief minister's order, the local police have arrested 10 people, the statement said, adding that all the culprits directly or indirectly involved in this incident will be caught and strict action will be taken as per the law.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M said that the police have arrested 10 people of whom four were minors aged 17 years.

"Three adults raped the woman while seven others helped them by capturing the male companion of the survivor," he said.

After raping the woman and taking some money in cash and through the digital transaction, the accused allowed them to leave around 10 pm on Sunday night, the SP said, adding that the police at Gopalpur received the complaint at 11 pm and immediately swung into action which initially led to the detention of seven suspects.

Three other police teams were formed and the remaining three accused were arrested, he stated, adding that two of them were trying to flee to Bengaluru and Surat when police nabbed them.

"As the four accused persons are juveniles, the police will request the court to treat the minors as adults during the trial as they were involved in the heinous crime," the SP said.

A case was registered under Section 70(1) (gang rape), 296 (obscene acts and songs), 351(3) (criminal intimidation involving severe threats), 310(2) (a gang of persons associated for the purpose of habitually committing crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He said that the police will file the charge-sheet in this case very soon and will make all efforts for maximum punishment to the accused persons. Medical examination of the survivor has been conducted, the SP said.

"To avoid a recurrence of such an incident, we will strengthen patrolling on the beach. We have one patrolling vehicle while a request will be made for deployment of two more vehicles," the SP said, adding that the local administration is requested to install lights along the beach.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said she has spoken to the SP and has ordered a thorough investigation, besides taking necessary steps to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future.

The incident sent shockwaves across the state as tourists from far-off places visit the beach in the Ganjam district.

Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik termed the incident "deeply shocking".

"The news of the gang rape at Gopalpur beach, a major tourist destination in Odisha, is deeply shocking and has left everyone shaken. It is strongly condemned. The safety of women in tourist destinations has been questioned," he said.

"The government should be vigilant in preventing the increasing atrocities against women every day. The government should take strict steps to ensure the safety and security of women in the state," he added.

The opposition party rushed a team to Gopalpur to meet the local administration and the survivor, said BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra.

Congress MLA Sofia Firdous said she was "shaken" by the incident. "This isn't just a crime; it’s a chilling reflection of the complete collapse of law and order in our state," she said.

Firdous alleged that the state government has failed to protect the people.

"The BJP government must be held accountable for the erosion of public safety under its watch. As a woman, I refuse to stay silent. No delay. No mercy. The guilty must face the harshest punishment. To the survivor: you are not alone. We will not let this be forgotten," she said.

Local MLA and state minister Bibhuti B Jena said all the accused persons have been arrested and the government would ensure that the culprits get exemplary punishment.