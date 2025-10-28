Four minors among 5 drown in pond in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Oct 28 (PTI) Five people including four minor girls drowned while bathing in a pond in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh on Tuesday, the police said.

The incident took place at Sahpur panchayat in Katkamsandi block.

"Four girls and a 12-year-old boy belonging to Sahpur panchayat in Katkamsandi police station drowned in a pond this afternoon when they went to take a bath," Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said.

The deceased were in the 12-20 years age bracket, he said.

All the bodies have been brought to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination. PTI CORR NAM NN