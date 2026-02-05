Four minors among 8 held for gang rape of two tribal girls in Jharkhand's Giridih

Giridih, Feb 5 (PTI) Eight people, including four minors, were apprehended in Jharkhand's Giridih district for allegedly raping two tribal girls who were returning home after watching a 'jatra', police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in the Khukhra police station area on the night of January 25, they said.

SP Vimal Kumar said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up to probe the gang-rape of the two girls, aged 12 and 17.

The SIT, led by SDPO (Dumri) Sumit Prasad, nabbed four men and four juveniles in conflict with law for their involvement in the crime, he said.

All eight have confessed, he claimed, adding that while the four men were remanded to judicial custody on Thursday, the minors were lodged at the remand home.

"Both the girls are medically fit, and the 17-year-old also appeared for matriculation examination," the SDPO said.

The SP said the arrests were made on the basis of clues provided by the dog squad and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, besides technical surveillance.

"We also recovered a pair of jeans pant of one of the accused left behind at the scene," he said.