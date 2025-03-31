Four minors detained for sodomising 8-year-old boy in Ambernath

Thane, Mar 31 (PTI) Four juveniles in the 13-15 age group were detained for allegedly sodomising an 8-year-old boy in Ambernath in Thane district on Monday, a police official said.The four were booked on Sunday under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology Act on the complaint of the victim's mother, the Shivaji Nagar police station official said.

"As per the complaint, around a month back, the four waylaid the boy late evening, took him to a dilapidated room in an isolated place and sodomised him and indulged in unnatural sex. They also videoed the act and circulated it," the official said.

The official did not say why the case was lodged late. PTI COR BNM