Four minors held in Assam for raping girl

Kokrajhar, Aug 12 (PTI) Four minors were arrested in Assam's Kokrajhar district for allegedly raping a girl, a top police officer said.

Director General of Police GP Singh said in a Tweet that the gang rape happened around two months back.

It was reported by the mother of the victim at the Salakati outpost on Friday after the minor girl disclosed the matter to her earlier that day, he said.

"Reference reported rape case of minor in Kokrajhar - Today at around 1 pm an information was received at Salakati OP from informant that her minor daughter was gang raped by 4 persons around 2 months back at around 3 pm on bank of river Champa while she went to take bath," Singh tweeted.

The accused had threatened the girl not to disclose the matter to anyone, but she finally confided about it to her mother.

The DGP said all the four accused have been identified and arrested.

"They are all reported to be children in conflict with Law (CCL). The age etc is being verified and further lawful action is being taken. Since all concerned are reported to be minors, the identities are not being disclosed," Singh added. PTI SSG RG