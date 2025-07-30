Four missing after fishing boat capsizes off Karnataka's Bhatkal coast

Karwar (Karnataka), Jul 30 (PTI) Four fishermen are missing after a fishing boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off the Bhatkal coast in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday, coastal security police said.

The vessel, carrying six crew members, overturned under rough sea conditions while at sea.

Coastal security police said two fishermen were rescued by nearby boats and shifted to the Bhatkal Government Hospital for treatment.

Search and rescue operations are underway, led by the coastal security police, the fisheries department, and the Indian Coast Guard.

While the cause of the accident is yet to be confirmed, rough monsoon conditions are suspected to have contributed.

The district administration has alerted all marine units in the region and urged fishermen to exercise caution due to unfavourable weather.

Further details are awaited as the search continues for the missing crew.