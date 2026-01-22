Four monkeys found dead in Telangana village

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) At least four monkeys were found dead in Kamareddy district on Thursday, police said.

A police official, citing a preliminary investigation, said there was no evidence of poisoning, and no case had been registered.

A group of monkeys was released by unknown persons in Antampalli village of Bhiknoor mandal on Wednesday night, with four to five of them found dead beside the highway, officials said.

Forest department authorities visited the site and are conducting verification.

Police suspect that the monkeys may have been captured in another village and released in Antampalli.

After receiving information, veterinarians visited the site and revived two monkeys, which managed to escape into the nearby forest, an official said.

The cause of the monkeys’ deaths remains unclear, and further investigation is underway. PTI VVK SSK