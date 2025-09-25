Four months after constable was found dead, wife and son arrested

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Four months after a police constable was found dead in the city, investigators have arrested his wife and son for allegedly assaulting him which led to his death.

The accused were booked for `culpable homicide not amounting to murder,' a police official said on Thursday.

Constable Pravin Suryawanshi (52), attached to Shivaji Nagar police station and resident of Pratiksha Nagar, was found dead in nearby Wadala Truck Terminal area in May.

At first police suspected that it was an accidental death. But probe found that he used to have quarrels with wife Smita (42) and son Pratik (22), who allegedly assaulted him during one such fight and caused the death, the official said.

Both were produced before a court which sent them in police custody till September 27, he said. PTI DC KRK