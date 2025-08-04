Four months on, ex-minister Dhananjay Munde yet to vacate official bungalow

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde is yet to vacate the official bungalow 'Satpuda' in Mumbai, even four months after he resigned from the state cabinet.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday acknowledged Munde's extended stay at the government residence.

"I am not aware of how much fine amount is levied on Munde for his extended stay in the official bungalow. I will have to find out the details," he told reporters.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal has been awaiting an official residence since May, after he was inducted into the council of ministers following Munde's exit.

"The official residence allotted to me is still occupied by a former minister who is also my party colleague. I cannot ask him to vacate. If asked, I will ask the CM to give me a small residence to work with," Bhujbal said.

Munde, who was holding the food and civil supplies ministry, had to resign on March 4 amid allegations of his links with Walmik Karad, the prime accused in the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

After Munde stepped down and Bhujbal was inducted as a minister, a government order was issued on May 23 allotting Satpuda bungalow to him.

However, with Munde still occupying the bungalow, Bhujbal has not been able to move in and remains on standby for the official residence. PTI ND NSK