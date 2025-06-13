Four more held for culpable homicide in accident case

Wayand (Kerala), Jun 13 (PTI) In a twist to an accident case, police investigation has revealed that the incident in which an elderly woman, a scooter passenger, died after being hit by a vehicle at Meppadi in the district last Sunday was an intentional homicide.

Four more persons, who were travelling in the vehicle, were arrested on Friday in this connection, police sources said.

Police had earlier arrested the driver of the vehicle, Akhil (26), who was remanded by the Kalpetta court.

The woman, Biyyumma, was pillion riding on her grandson’s scooter, when the four-wheeler hit them from behind on June 8. Her grandson, Aflah, was also seriously injured in the incident.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle had intentionally hit the scooter.

Police found that the five persons travelling in the car were inebriated and had picked up a quarrel with Aflah on the way. After waiting for the scooter to pass, the vehicle went after them and hit the scooter, sources said.

The arrested persons are Prashanth (21), Nithi Narayanan (20), Nithin Narayanan (22) and a minor, all residents of Kasaragod district.