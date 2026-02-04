Four more medical colleges to come up in Odisha: Majhi

Rairangpur (Odisha), Feb 4 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said the state government is considering setting up four more medical colleges to address the shortage of doctors in the state.

Majhi made the announcement while addressing a public meeting in Mayurbhanj district, where President Droupadi Murmu laid the foundation stone for an AYUSH Hospital-cum-Ayurvedic College at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district.

"In the field of healthcare, four more medical colleges will be opened in the state. This will solve the problem of shortage of doctors in the state," he said, adding that sectors such as Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Dental, Nursing and others will be developed alongside Allopathy.

This apart, the chief minister said Arogya Mandirs will further strengthened. "Through this, the rural people will get 24-hour healthcare facilities," he said.

Officials said that Odisha presently has 11 state-run medical colleges and six such facilities in the private sector.

Announcing that funds will not be a constraint for the development of Mayurbhanj district, the birthplace of President Murmu, the chief minister said, "The development of Mayurbhanj became guaranteed when the daughter of the soil become the President of India." Majhi asserted that the state government was also serious about the development and protection of Similipal biodiversity, for which a provision of Rs 50 crore has been made in the 2025-26 Budget.

"This apart, a detailed project report of Rs 100 crore has been prepared for the development and beautification of Maa Kichakeswari Temple, the presiding deity of Mayurbhanj," the chief minister said, adding that the BJP government was committed to the overall development of the district.

"Today, I have the opportunity to welcome the President at her birthplace. Her presence has made this occasion historic. On behalf of the state government and the people, I express my warm greetings and heartfelt gratitude to her," the chief minister said.

He said the projects launched by Murmu are a reflection of the joint commitment of the central and state governments towards the sustainable development of Mayurbhanj and the entire Odisha.

"These projects are not just buildings or infrastructure; they are our investment in creating better human resources. They will pave the way for a better future for our youth, farmers, tribal communities and women in particular," the chief minister said. PTI AAM AAM MNB