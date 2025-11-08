Four more members of old currency racket arrested in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) Police in Shalimar Garden have arrested four more members of a gang involved in exchanging demonetised bank notes for new ones, taking the total number of arrests made in the case to eight.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Singh, the latest arrests were made on Thursday night.

The arrested accused have been identified as S K alias Sharik (36), Fakhruddin (28), Abhinav (27), and Nasruddin (22). Sharik and Abhinav were the masterminds of the racket, police said.

Four other suspects -- Jaibir Singh, Arun, Mahesh and Jitendra, all in their mid-30s -- were nabbed on the night of October 30, during police checking near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. Old currency worth Rs 3.85 crore were recovered from them.

During interrogation, the arrested men revealed details of a larger network that was allegedly involved in buying, transporting and exchanging defunct currency on a 25 per cent commission. Following their lead, police tracked down and arrested the others.

"The accused have confessed to being part of a racket engaged in smuggling and exchanging of demonetised notes. We are investigating the source and further links of the operation," ACP Singh said.

All the eight accused have been sent to jail.

Police said efforts are underway to trace the remaining members and uncover the full extent of the racket. PTI COR CDN RUK RUK