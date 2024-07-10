Four more wild animals die in flooded Kaziranga National Park, toll rises to 163

Guwahati, Jul 10 (PTI) Four more wild animals died in the worst flood in Assam's famed Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in recent years, taking the death toll to 163 due to drowning and during treatment, an official said on Wednesday.

Altogether 135 animals have also been rescued in the deluge, the KNP official said.

The animal mortality has increased from 159 till Tuesday in the devastating second wave floods that have affected the entire state.

The dead animals include nine rhinos, 146 hog deer, two sambar, a rhesus macaque and an otter.

A total of 22 animals have died during treatment. They are 17 hog deer, three swamp deer, one rhesus macaque and an otter pup.

The forest personnel rescued 122 hog deer, three swamp deer, two each of rhino, sambar, elephant and scops owl and one each of Indian hare, Rhesus Macaque, otter, and a jungle cat.

Currently, seven animals are under medical care while 116 others have been released after treatment, the official said.

The KNP is experiencing the worst deluge in recent years with the previous large-scale devastation occurring in 2017 when over 350 wildlife died in the flood waters and in vehicle hits while migrating through animal corridors to the highlands.

The NH-715 is a corridor for the animals to cross to the hills of Karbi Anglong.

Out of the total 233 camps in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 51 are still inundated till Tuesday evening as against 62 the previous day, the official said.

Forest department employees including security personnel stay in camps inside the national park to conduct patrolling for the protection of flora and fauna and till Tuesday, four camps were vacated but now all have returned to their respective camps. PTI DG DG NN