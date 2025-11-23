Four morning walkers injured as bus hits them in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur, Nov 23 (PTI) Four people were injured after a bus hit them from behind in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Sunday, triggering a protest by locals, police said.

The accident occurred near Kujhala Chhak on the Bari-Kuakhia road under Jajpur Sadar Police Station limits when the passenger vehicle hit the four morning walkers, a senior officer said.

The injured, identified as Mantu Jena, Badal Jena, Chintu Jena and Rakesh Kumar Jena, hail from Kujhala village and are aged between 20 and 22, he said.

All four were admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Jajpur, the officer said.

Of the four injured, three were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated, family sources said.

Locals staged a protest, burnt tyres and blocked the road, demanding strict action against the bus driver and adequate compensation to the injured.

Vehicular movement on the road was disrupted for three hours following the road blockade.

The road blockade was withdrawn after the police assured the protesters of action against the errant bus driver and compensation to the injured youths.

“We have seized the bus and detained the driver in connection with the accident. We have assured the protesters to make arrangements for compensation for all the injured persons after discussion with the bus owner,” said Jajpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Prasant Kumar Majhi. PTI CORR BBM BBM BDC