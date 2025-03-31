Four motorcycle-borne persons killed in collision with truck in MP's Rewa

Rewa (MP), Mar 31 (PTI) Four persons on a motorcycle were killed after the two-wheeler collided head on with a truck on Monday afternoon in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a police official said.

The accident took place at Chouriyar turn under Gurh police station limits, some five kilometres from the district headquarters, Deputy Superintendent of Police Yatnesh Tripathi said.

Afrid (20), Shadab (20), Jumman (18) and Satyam Saket (14), who were on the motorcycle, died and their bodies have been sent for post mortem, the deputy SP said.

Mohammed Rasheed, a kin of the one of the deceased, said after offering Eid prayers the four friends had gone to Mohania Tunnel where the accident took place.

People in the vicinity alerted police, which rushed to the site and took the four to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival, an official said. PTI COR ADU BNM