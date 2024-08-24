Four MP cops suspended after tribal man held for motorcycle theft ends life in lock-up

Khandwa, Aug 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old tribal man allegedly committed suicide in police custody in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, following which four personnel, including the station in charge, were suspended, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased, Dharmendra, was held by Pandhana police on Friday after a stolen motorcycle was seized from him, Khandwa Superintendent of Police Manoj Rai said.

"He was kept in the police station lock-up where he hanged himself from the window using a quilt. He was taken to Pandhana hospital and then to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead." he said.

"A probe by the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) found negligence on the part of the Pandhana police station in-charge, a sub inspector and two constables. All four have been suspended. A judicial inquiry has been ordered," the SP informed.

Dharmendra hailed from Khargone and was living in Indore. PTI COR ADU BNM