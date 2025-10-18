Four MP cops suspended for taking money from drug peddlers caught with opium husks

Mandsaur (MP), Oct 18 (PTI) Four police personnel have been suspended for allegedly taking money from drug peddlers caught with opium husks in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, an official said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Meena said that Dharmesh Shivalhare, station house officer of Shamgarh police station, assistant sub inspector Avinash Soni, head constable Dilip Baghel and constable Manish Panwar were placed under suspension on Friday.

They have been attached to the Mandsaur police lines, and Additional Superintendent of Police (Garoth) Hemlata Kuril will conduct further inquiry, he said.

The official said a preliminary investigation was ordered after complaints of monetary dealings surfaced in connection with two opium husk seizures within a month.

The Shamgarh police had made separate seizures of illegal opium husks — one from a car and another from Aankli village, another official said.

The accused cops allegedly took money from peddlers through a middleman and let them off in both cases, and made only one arrest in the seizure from the car, he said. PTI COR LAL ARU