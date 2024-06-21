Four Mumbaikars drown in dam in Raigad during trekking trip

Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) Four collegians on a trekking trip drowned on Friday in a dam in Khalapur in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a police official said.

The incident occurred at 2:30pm in Sondewadi when the deceased were near Sondai fort along with their National Cadet Corps colleagues, the official said.

"A total of 22 men and 15 women, who are residents of the western part of Mumbai, including Bandra, were part of the trekking trip. At Sondewadi, one of the men entered the dam for swimming. He cried for help when he started drowning, and three of his friends who jumped in to save him also started drowning," he said.

"After being alerted by those on the trip, police and local disaster management cell teams rushed to the site. The bodies of four persons, in their 20s, were fished out. They are Eklavya Singh, Ishant Yadav, Akash Mane and Ranath Banda. The bodies have been sent for post mortem and the process of handing them over to kin is underway," he said.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe into the incident is underway, the Khalapur police station official said. PTI DC BNM