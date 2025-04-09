Four nabbed in Hisar for duping people with iPhone offers on social media

Gurugram, Apr 9 (PTI) Four men were arrested from Hisar for allegedly duping people by offering them iPhones through social media, police said on Wednesday.

They were identified as Sunny, Aniket, Hitesh Jangra, and Mukesh alias Rohit -– all of them Hisar natives.

An investigation was launched by the Cyber Police when they received a Rs 30,000 fraud complaint on January 29.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the main accused, Mukesh alias Rohit, used to commit fraud in the name of selling iPhones through social media. The bank account used in the fraud was in the name of Aniket and the mobile number registered in the bank account was in the name of Sunny," ACP, Cyber, Priyanshu Dewan said.

As it happened, Aniket and Sunny sold this bank account to Hitesh, who in turn sold it to Mukesh alias Rohit.

Sunny got Rs 4,000, Aniket Rs 8,000 and Hitesh Rs 20,000 for these sales.

Six mobile phones, one ATM card, two bank passbooks, and Rs 18,000 in cash recovered from their possession were seized.

They have been on four days' police remand, after which they would be produced in a city court, police said. PTI COR VN VN