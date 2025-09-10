Four national highways among 586 roads blocked in Himachal

Shimla, Sep 10 (PTI) While monsoon showers in Himachal Pradesh has decreased, nearly 600 roads, including four national highways, were still closed for vehicular traffic in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

A total of 216 roads were blocked in Kullu, the maximum, and 150 were closed in Mandi district on Wednesday evening.

In total, 586 roads, including stretches of National Highway Attari- Leh Road (NH-3), Old Hindustan-Tibet Road (NH 5), Aut-Sainj road (NH-305) and Amritsar-Bhota road (NH-503 A), remain shut despite improving weather in the state.

Around 571 power transformers and 378 water supply schemes have been disrupted due to the recent floods and landslides, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

A total of 380 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon on June 20. The state has suffered loss of Rs 4,306 crore so far.

Of the 380 deaths, 48 died due to landslides, 17 cloudbursts, 11 from flash floods, and 165 in road accidents. Additionally, 40 people are still reported missing, according to the SEOC.

Monsoon remained weak over the state and light rains were witnessed in some places. Mandi recorded 9.2 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, followed by Bajura 9 mm, Kangra 8.5 mm, Brahmani 8.2 mm, Jogindernagar 8 mm, Dhaulakuan 7.5 mm, Dharamshala 7 mm, Naina Devi 6.4 mm and Palampur 6 mm.

Thunderstorms lashed Kangra and Palampur, the weather department said.

The met office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorms in five districts --Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Sirmaur on Saturday, and Kangra district on Sunday.