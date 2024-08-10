Four Naxalites arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, Aug 10 (PTI) Four Naxalites were arrested on Saturday in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

They were held from a forest near Mallepalli-Bandaguda village in Basaguda when the local police and District Reserve Guard were on an anti-Naxal operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

"Of the four, Midiyam Lachchhu was the DAKMS president of the outlawed Maoist outfit and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. A woman ultra identified as Midiyam Kamla Sharmila alias Some Uike was also held. The four were involved in firing at a police party in 2024 and an attack on a security camp in 2016. Two bows and four arrows were recovered from them," he said. PTI COR BNM