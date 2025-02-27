Four Naxalites arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, explosives seized

Sukma, Feb 27 (PTI) Four Naxalites were arrested and explosive materials were confiscated from them in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said Thursday.

The Maoist cadres had planned to plant explosives in the Chintalnar area to target security forces during their patrolling, they said.

Rava Hadma (28), Vetti Aayta (30), Barse Bheema (25) and Madkam Kosa (42), who were active as militia members of Maoists, were apprehended from a forested hill near Ravguda village under Chinatalnar police station area on Tuesday (February).

A joint team of the 74th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and district force was out on an area domination operation at the time, a police official here said.

All the arrested cadres are natives of Morpalli village in the area, he said.

The security personnel recovered 15 gelatin rods, two electronic detonators, 8 non-electronic detonators, 12 metres of cordex wire, Maoist pamphlets, one command switch and other materials from the four, he said.

“During interrogation, they told police that they had planned to plant explosives on routes taken by security forces during their patrolling in the area,” the official said. PTI COR TKP NR