Four Naxalites carrying Rs 32 lakh bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh), Jan 15 (PTI) Four Naxalites, involved in more than 40 incidents of violence and carrying a collective bounty of Rs 32 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The cadres, including a couple, turned themselves in before senior police officials here, citing disappointment with the "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology and exploitation of innocent tribals by senior cadres, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said.

They were also impressed by the 'Niya Nar Niya Police' (our village, our police) surrender and rehabilitation drive launched by the district police, he said.

Out of these four cadres, Gandhi Tati alias Arab alias Kamlesh (35) and Mainu alias Hemlal Korram (35) were the divisional committee members of Maoists, he said.

Kamlesh, resident of neighbouring Bijapur district, had worked in different capacities in Maad division and Nelnar area committee of Maoists, and created a reign of terror in more than 50 villages in Nelnar area of Narayanpur for eight years, Kumar said.

He was allegedly involved in the Tadmetla massacre in 2010 in the then Dantewada district (now located in Sukma) which claimed the lives of 76 security personnel, he added.

Hemlal, who was active as Aamdai area committee secretary of Maoists, was allegedly involved in the Bukinntor IED blast incident in which five jawans were killed in 2021, the official said.

The two other cadres who turned themselves in were identified as Ranjit Lekami alias Arjun (30) and his wife Kosi alias Kajal (28), he said.

The four were carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads and were involved in more than 40 incidents of violence, the SP said.

Their decision to surrender has caused a huge blow to the Nelnar and Aamdai area committees of Maoists, which were instrumental in executing several incidents of violence in the past, the official said.

All of them were provided an assistance of Rs 25,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy, he added.

Last year, 792 Naxalites surrendered in the state's Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Narayanpur. PTI COR TKP GK